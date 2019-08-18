Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY KATHERINE VANNICE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY KATHERINE VANNICE The Lord called and she answered by passing away peacefully on the official date of July 23rd, 2019, at the Squires Residence, in Kennewick Wa., into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and Savior. She was born Nancy Katherine Jackson on October 20th, 1928, in Garber, Missouri, the 3rd of ten children, but called Sundance, Wyoming her childhood home. She graduated in 1947, from Crook County High School. She briefly married and divorced after having a son, Robert. She moved to Montana and met Jack Vannice, Sr., they fell in love and were married on February 12th, 1951. They transferred with Burlington Northern Railroad to Walla Walla, Wa. and then shortly afterwords to Pasco, Wa., where they would live for the remainder of their almost 56 years of marriage, before the passing of Jack in 2007. The marriage produced three sons and one daughter; Jack Jr., Elmer, Ernest, and Ramona. While she was always active in Church, Nancy also worked the elections for Franklin County. She loved this work as well as those she worked with. Nancy was also very proud and honored to have been a part of the founding members of the Calvacade Marching Band Competition celebrating its 38th consecutive year. She was a loyal wife and homemaker and just the best Mama she could be. She is survived by her four above mentioned children and two step daughters, Sharis and Virgie. Siblings, brother Bill, and sisters Mick, Betty and Valjean. 10 grand-children, and 23 great grandchildren. Not forgetting numerous family and special friends, who have loved her and will miss her dearly. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Norris Jackson, mother Virginia Jackson, son, Robert Tandy, brothers Wayne, Kurt, Keith, Tom, and baby Charles. We will have no "service", as we intend to honor and celebrate Nancy's life for the remainder of ours. Her presence will never leave us, nor anyone blessed to have known her. Condolences may be sent to Ramona Vannice at 1409 Potter Ave, Richland, Wa. 99301. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartlinks Hospice or any of your choice. The family would like to express gratitude to all employees of The Squires Residence and Heartlinks Hospice. for the absolute love, care and respect they bestowed on our dear sweet Mama. Their kindness and support were unforgettable. Rest in Heaven Mom.... we'll love and cherish you and Dad til the Lord calls us home~ <3

