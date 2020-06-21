NANCY LAWRENCE 1933 ~ 2020 Nancy Lawrence of Kennewick Washington was born in Indiana in 1933 to Lorraine and Larry Riggs, passed away on June 3, 2020. She moved to the Tri-Cities in 1944 where her father was employed at Hanford. She graduated from Columbia High school in Richland and after graduation worked as a data entry operator for Hanford, Kennewick General Hospital and Lourdes Hospital. After retirement she volunteered at Safe Harbor resale store, the Tri-City Cancer Center, and was the senior trip planner for Kennewick First United Methodist Church as well as being an active church member for many years. She is survived by her son Paul (Ann) Beebe and her granddaughter Cassandra Stidham (Dan) and great grandchildren Trinity and Hezekiah Menke. She was preceded in death by her parents Loraine and Larry Riggs and her son Michael Lawrence. She loved collecting antiques and trips to Whistlin Jacks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Association of America in memory of her son Michael would be welcomed. When we are allowed to have gatherings, the family will announce a celebration of life for Nancy.



