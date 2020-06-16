Nancy Stansbury

NANCY WILDUNG STANSBURY Nancy Wildung Stansbury, 77, unexpectedly passed on May 28, 2020, at her home in Pasco, WA. Nancy Elizabeth Jones was born October, 7, 1942 to Thomas Woodrow Jones and Geneva (Lee) Foss Jones in Glendale, California, and attended John H. Francis Polytechnic High School. She attended San Fernando Valley State College, now referred to as California State University, Northridge, and later received her Associate's degree in Computer Science from Columbia Basin College in 1977. She was a computer programmer and database engineer at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory from 1977 2006, starting at a time when punched cards were used to program computers and very few women pursued careers in computer science. Nancy married her first husband, Dr. Raymond Earl Wildung, on December 16, 1961, and they were blessed with two children. She married her current husband Paul Stansbury on January 1, 2001, and was blessed with the addition of two step-children. Nancy lived her life to the fullest, driven by her intelligent curiosity and exuberance. She took up many interests, and did them all very well, including rock collecting, archery, and photography, and all types of crafting, such as knitting, tatting, crochet, needlepoint, sewing and her favorite quilting and computer embroidery. When the modern sewing machine evolved into a computer that sewed, Nancy was in heaven. The entire family has been a recipient of her amazing quilting and sewing skills. Nancy also loved to travel around the United States and Canada and with her husband Paul, they made good use of their teardrop trailer and motorhome. She enjoyed getting off the beaten path, following dirt roads, learning the history of an area, and making new friends along the way. There was not a more generous spirit. Nancy defined kindness and acceptance and would be there whenever you were in need. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Tommy Jones. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband Paul Stansbury; her children Mark Wildung (Kristi Wildung) of Pullman, WA, Jennifer Sands (John Sands) of Richland, WA, John Stansbury of Raleigh area, NC, and Michelle Long of Wilmington, NC; her brother Dennis Jones (Carrie Jones) of Newberg, Oregon and sister Cheryl Gill (Jeff Gill) of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren Clare and Ben Wildung, Kevin and Brian Sands and Abigail Long; aunt Maebeth Fulmer and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no formal service. When large gatherings are allowed again, an informal celebration of Nancy's life will be scheduled.



