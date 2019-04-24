NANETTE MICHELLE NOLAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Nanette Michelle Nolan, 48, of Kennewick, passed away on April 18, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington She was born on January 28, 1971 to William and Jette (Broberg) Cluck in Putnam, CT. Her family moved to Washington in 1979. She graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1989. She worked for Target for many years and worked in the nursery at West Highlands Church for 15 years. Nanette is survived by her mother Jette Cluck, her brother Lars Nolan, her stepsisters Shelly and Jerry Brinkley and Sonia & Kevin Gamet. She is also survived by 6 wonderful nephews and 6 great nephew and long time friend, Marsha. Her Aunt Lene Hagensen, Randers, Denmark and 2 cousins in Denmark. Camilla Toth and family, Carina Wiingard and family. Nanette is predeceased by her father William P. Nolan, her paternal grandparents Veronica and James Nolan, her maternal grandparents Else and Borge Broberg and her stepfather Robert L. Cluck Nanette's memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Southridge Church, 5209 South Edison in Kennewick. Online condolences can be given at www.muellers funeralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2019