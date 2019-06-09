Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATALIE (CALKINS) FREDRICKSON. View Sign Service Information Mountain View - Colonial DeWitt 1551 Dalles Military Road Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-3397 Send Flowers Obituary

NATALIE (CALKINS) FREDRICKSON 9-10-1934 to 5-12-2019 With her family by her side, Natalie (Calkins) Fredrickson passed away on May 12, 2019. Natalie was born in Medford, Oregon to Ernest and Irma (Van Hollebeke) Calkins. She attended Oregon State College (OSU), where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with an education degree. Later, she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education through Portland State University. Natalie was an amazing teacher she taught every grade except 3rd including adult education. She taught in numerous school districts including Clyde, WA, Portland OR, Tualatin, OR, Pasco, WA, and Umapine, OR. Natalie married Jack Fredrickson on August 16, 1959 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Walla Walla, WA. They lived in Sherwood, OR in the 1970s, making many good friends there. Natalie, Jack and family moved back to the family farm in Lowden, WA in 1976. Natalie was known for hosting wonderful parties. She was creative with organizing games and activities. She gratefully shared her knowledge and appreciation of art, her love of animals, and devoted friendship. She enjoyed traveling with Jack throughout the world. Natalie was a lifelong learner; she was always reading, studying, and teaching others about what she learned. Natalie is survived by her son, Mike Fredrickson (Rachael), daughters Tensie Lovejoy (Mike), and Carrie Swift (Neil), and granddaughters Erin Swift and Nataya Lovejoy. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Fredrickson, parents Irma and Ernest Calkins, and her brother Felix Calkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society, Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, Walla Walla Community Hospice, or PEO Chapter FT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a reception following at the Walla Walla Country Club. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at

NATALIE (CALKINS) FREDRICKSON 9-10-1934 to 5-12-2019 With her family by her side, Natalie (Calkins) Fredrickson passed away on May 12, 2019. Natalie was born in Medford, Oregon to Ernest and Irma (Van Hollebeke) Calkins. She attended Oregon State College (OSU), where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with an education degree. Later, she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education through Portland State University. Natalie was an amazing teacher she taught every grade except 3rd including adult education. She taught in numerous school districts including Clyde, WA, Portland OR, Tualatin, OR, Pasco, WA, and Umapine, OR. Natalie married Jack Fredrickson on August 16, 1959 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Walla Walla, WA. They lived in Sherwood, OR in the 1970s, making many good friends there. Natalie, Jack and family moved back to the family farm in Lowden, WA in 1976. Natalie was known for hosting wonderful parties. She was creative with organizing games and activities. She gratefully shared her knowledge and appreciation of art, her love of animals, and devoted friendship. She enjoyed traveling with Jack throughout the world. Natalie was a lifelong learner; she was always reading, studying, and teaching others about what she learned. Natalie is survived by her son, Mike Fredrickson (Rachael), daughters Tensie Lovejoy (Mike), and Carrie Swift (Neil), and granddaughters Erin Swift and Nataya Lovejoy. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Fredrickson, parents Irma and Ernest Calkins, and her brother Felix Calkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society, Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, Walla Walla Community Hospice, or PEO Chapter FT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a reception following at the Walla Walla Country Club. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close