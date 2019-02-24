Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NED MYRON HUTCHINS. View Sign

NED MYRON HUTCHINS "Pops" Hillcrest Memorial Center We all lost a good man on February 17, 2019. Ned was born on November 14, 1938 in Bradford, PA to Albert and Mildred Hutchins. Ned graduated as a Mining Engineer from the University of Missouri, Rolla. He loved his career choice and the people he met and worked with over the years. He especially enjoyed his work in oil shale and his accomplishments were impressive. He authored several oil shale mine development patents while working for Oxy C-b Oil Shale in CO. He was pictured in the Oil & Gas Journal as well as Life Magazine featuring the project and synthetic fuels. After his retirement as Vice President of Environmental Remediation with Federal Engineers & Constructors, Ned continued to stay involved in the community. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels in Kennewick as well as a tutor for Team Read at Hawthorne and Cascade Elementary Schools. Ned was a bronze sponsor member of Ducks Unlimited and over the years he and Mary Anne were avid attendees at the annual fund raiser banquets. He was also a 32° Mason with membership in the Kennewick Scottish Rite and Bradford Lodge. He very much loved his time with his family. He was extremely proud of them. He enjoyed staying in touch with his grand-children to hear about their adventures and accomplishments. When given the chance, he never hesitated to brag about his family. Ned's other passions were history, guns and shooting. He prided himself in his knowledge and ability in these areas and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly get togethers with his buds at the Connell Gun Club. He leaves behind his wife Mary Anne; sister Janice

NED MYRON HUTCHINS "Pops" Hillcrest Memorial Center We all lost a good man on February 17, 2019. Ned was born on November 14, 1938 in Bradford, PA to Albert and Mildred Hutchins. Ned graduated as a Mining Engineer from the University of Missouri, Rolla. He loved his career choice and the people he met and worked with over the years. He especially enjoyed his work in oil shale and his accomplishments were impressive. He authored several oil shale mine development patents while working for Oxy C-b Oil Shale in CO. He was pictured in the Oil & Gas Journal as well as Life Magazine featuring the project and synthetic fuels. After his retirement as Vice President of Environmental Remediation with Federal Engineers & Constructors, Ned continued to stay involved in the community. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels in Kennewick as well as a tutor for Team Read at Hawthorne and Cascade Elementary Schools. Ned was a bronze sponsor member of Ducks Unlimited and over the years he and Mary Anne were avid attendees at the annual fund raiser banquets. He was also a 32° Mason with membership in the Kennewick Scottish Rite and Bradford Lodge. He very much loved his time with his family. He was extremely proud of them. He enjoyed staying in touch with his grand-children to hear about their adventures and accomplishments. When given the chance, he never hesitated to brag about his family. Ned's other passions were history, guns and shooting. He prided himself in his knowledge and ability in these areas and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly get togethers with his buds at the Connell Gun Club. He leaves behind his wife Mary Anne; sister Janice Smith ; brother- in- law Lynn Baker; daughters Christine Mayton and Tracy Hutchins; son Jay Hutchins; son- in- law Kevin Mayton; granddaughters Emily Mayton, Ashley Wilson, Rachel Wilson and Meagan Wilson; grandson Austin Mayton; great grand-daughter Mayley Abbott and nephew Kent Smith, as well as so many others with whom he crossed paths and left his mark. We've been blessed and he will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Avenue, Richland on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service. We hope you will come and share your memories. Arrangements are being handled by Hillcrest Memorial Center of Kennewick, WA. Those unable to attend the service may visit www.Askhillcrest.com Funeral Home Hillcrest Memorial Center:

9353 W. Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick , WA 99336

509-737-9717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close