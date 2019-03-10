Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL A. TAYLOR. View Sign

NEIL A. TAYLOR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Neil Alan Taylor, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 26 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick. Neil was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, friend and educator. Neil was born in Kenne-wick to Bill and Mary Ellen Taylor, the third of their four children. He graduated from Kamiakin High school, going on to study education at Eastern Washington University and later receiving his Masters of Arts in Teaching from Grand Canyon University. In 1980, he began what would be a long career as educator in Kennewick Public Schools. That year he also married Carrie Pflieger, also from Kennewick. They would go on to have two daughters, Amy and Julie. Neil deeply loved his family. Neil had a passion for sports, especially baseball. He had a vast knowledge of baseball history and was an enthusiastic baseball memorabilia collector. He coached softball and worked school sporting events. He attended Seattle Mariner and Tri-City Dust Devils games as often as his schedule would allow, always convincing friends and family to come along. Neil was a devoted member of his church. His faith in and love for God were central to his life. A caretaker by nature, he found joy in serving others. He dedicated much of his life in recent years to looking after his elderly parents. Neil is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen; his wife Carrie; and his daughters Amy with her Robbie; and Julie with her husband John. He also leaves behind his brother Mike Taylor and his wife Kellee; his brother Steve Taylor, his wife Janet and their children Derek with his Wife Lauren, and Megan with her husband Brandon and their children; his sister Lori Osgard, her husband Rob, their children Kathy and Mathew and his cousin Ronda Koester, her husband Ron and her children. Neil will be inurned in the outdoor mausoleum at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, where his remains will rest with a beautiful view of the nature he so loved, though we know, in truth, he rests somewhere far more beautiful. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

