Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL EDWARD JENNE. View Sign

NEIL EDWARD JENNE In Loving Memory Einan's at Sunset Neil, age 66, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2019. Neil was born on May 24, 1952 in Richland, WA to parents Donald and Anita (Leek) Jenne. He was a lifelong Tri-City resident and he graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1970. Neil was a Marine veteran. On July 4, 1976, Neil married Betty Tillotson in Pasco, WA. The bulk of Neil's career was held in Electrical Supply Distribution. Neil adored his children and grandchildren and cherished the moments spent with family. The most important thing to him was being a father; this is what he considered his greatest accomplishment. Neil had a quirky sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes on co-workers, friends and loved ones. He loved pets and always had a treat for the neighborhood dogs and cats. He enjoyed making his award winning chili and enjoying a bowl with an ice cold Coca Cola. Neil also enjoyed watching his favorite programs (Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, & METV), educational reading and talking politics. He will be remembered for his loving heart, his sense of humor and his stubbornness. Neil was a generous and kind spirit and was beloved by all who knew him; he will be missed greatly. Special thanks to Betty Jenne and the staff at Brookdale Memory Care in Richland for taking exceptional care of him. Additional thanks to hospice for their care in his final months. Neil is survived by his daughter, Cheri (Jenne) Coble of Eugene, OR; son, Cameron Jenne of Kennewick, WA; stepson, Benjamin Roberts of Spokane, WA; and grandchildren Addison Coble, Ian Coble, Isaac Jenne, Katie Jenne, and step grand-children, Isaac Roberts and Ryan Roberts. Other survivors include sisters, Lorita Bayless of Richland, WA and Lila Brackenbush of Renton, WA. Neil was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Anita; sister, Alison (Jenne) Satterlee, and brother, Don Jenne. The family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life. Donations in Neil's memory can be made to Hospice (Chaplaincy Health Care) or Dementia Society of America. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

NEIL EDWARD JENNE In Loving Memory Einan's at Sunset Neil, age 66, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2019. Neil was born on May 24, 1952 in Richland, WA to parents Donald and Anita (Leek) Jenne. He was a lifelong Tri-City resident and he graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1970. Neil was a Marine veteran. On July 4, 1976, Neil married Betty Tillotson in Pasco, WA. The bulk of Neil's career was held in Electrical Supply Distribution. Neil adored his children and grandchildren and cherished the moments spent with family. The most important thing to him was being a father; this is what he considered his greatest accomplishment. Neil had a quirky sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes on co-workers, friends and loved ones. He loved pets and always had a treat for the neighborhood dogs and cats. He enjoyed making his award winning chili and enjoying a bowl with an ice cold Coca Cola. Neil also enjoyed watching his favorite programs (Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, & METV), educational reading and talking politics. He will be remembered for his loving heart, his sense of humor and his stubbornness. Neil was a generous and kind spirit and was beloved by all who knew him; he will be missed greatly. Special thanks to Betty Jenne and the staff at Brookdale Memory Care in Richland for taking exceptional care of him. Additional thanks to hospice for their care in his final months. Neil is survived by his daughter, Cheri (Jenne) Coble of Eugene, OR; son, Cameron Jenne of Kennewick, WA; stepson, Benjamin Roberts of Spokane, WA; and grandchildren Addison Coble, Ian Coble, Isaac Jenne, Katie Jenne, and step grand-children, Isaac Roberts and Ryan Roberts. Other survivors include sisters, Lorita Bayless of Richland, WA and Lila Brackenbush of Renton, WA. Neil was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Anita; sister, Alison (Jenne) Satterlee, and brother, Don Jenne. The family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life. Donations in Neil's memory can be made to Hospice (Chaplaincy Health Care) or Dementia Society of America. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close