NEIL STEPHEN SMITH Neil Stephen Smith, 71, son of Geneva and Royal Smith of Richland, passed peacefully at home in Richland, WA on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his 3 sisters, and was Uncle Neil to their 5 children. Susan Orlando, San Diego, CA (Tim), Noreen Flynn, Tillamook, OR (Rik) and Joyce Peterson, Wisconsin (Bill). Neil was born in Seattle, graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Political Science and served briefly in the Army Reserve. He had a long career as a realtor and appraiser in the Tri City area. Neil loved music from an early age and was an accomplished musician as well as an avid reader on a wide variety of subjects. He enjoyed watching football games with friends (Huskies/SeaHawks) and loved a stimulating conversation. He will be missed by all.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 7, 2020