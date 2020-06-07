Nelda Johnson
NELDA LOUISE JOHNSON Nelda, born April 26, 1934, in Selma, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was 86 years old. She moved to Pasco with her husband and children in 1960 and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years, until 2019 when she moved to Jacksonville, Florida with her daughter. Nelda worked at Lamb Weston, for 25 years and was a Floor Forman. Upon her retirement from Lamb Weston, she worked as a store greeter for Wal-Mart in Pasco. Nelda and her husband were faithful members of Faith Assembly Christian Center. Nelda loved people and "never met a stranger." At every gathering of family and friends, she was the life of the party. She was exceptionally proud of her family and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J.N., and her youngest son, Ron. She is survived by her sons John (wife LeeAnn) and Don, her daughter Paula, a sister Joyce (husband Ron), brother Noel (wife Patricia), eight grandchildren (and spouses), 19 great-grand-children, and numerous extended family and friends whom she loved dearly. Nelda will be laid to rest at Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, WA, on June 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in lieu of flowers, memories and cards may be sent to Columbia Memorial to share with the family.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Columbia Memorial Chapel
224 S 24Th Ave
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-4212
