Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda Larsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELDA MARIE LARSEN Nelda Marie Larsen passed away February 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Fight she did; but the disease was unstoppable. Nelda was born to Lavell Kendall and Lois Hope of Preston, Idaho. Nelda grew up in the small town of Aberdeen, Idaho. Her mother, Lois, passed when Nelda was eleven years old; leaving her with many adult responsibilities at an early age. Shortly after high school, Nelda met Earl Wayne Larsen after his Army service in Germany. Once married, Wayne and Nelda relocated in Washington to raise their three children Bart, Linda and Gary. They were married for 58 years before Wayne passed away in December 2012. In the early 60's, Wayne and Nelda followed their dreams of farming in the Columbia Basin. As a couple, they diligently cleared the sagebrush in the sands for their small farm and home. Not only did Nelda work in the fields, she kept the household organized. Little by little, acre by acre, the farm successfully grew with ever changing crops. As they taught their three children that hard work is the only work on a farm, Wayne and Nelda were most proud of the fact that it was a family operation. Over the years, Wayne and Nelda spent winters in Yuma Arizona and travelled often with special friends. No one will forget that she was the Greatest Grandma Ever. Nelda is survived by her children and grandchildren, Bart (Gai), children Laurie and Lisa; Linda (Tim), children Tori, Hayden, Harper and Landon; Gary (Janelle), children Kayla, Tanner and many great grandchildren. Nelda was a loving person and will be forever held in our hearts and memory. A private family graveside gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Larsen Farms Walk to End Alzheimers Team at

NELDA MARIE LARSEN Nelda Marie Larsen passed away February 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Fight she did; but the disease was unstoppable. Nelda was born to Lavell Kendall and Lois Hope of Preston, Idaho. Nelda grew up in the small town of Aberdeen, Idaho. Her mother, Lois, passed when Nelda was eleven years old; leaving her with many adult responsibilities at an early age. Shortly after high school, Nelda met Earl Wayne Larsen after his Army service in Germany. Once married, Wayne and Nelda relocated in Washington to raise their three children Bart, Linda and Gary. They were married for 58 years before Wayne passed away in December 2012. In the early 60's, Wayne and Nelda followed their dreams of farming in the Columbia Basin. As a couple, they diligently cleared the sagebrush in the sands for their small farm and home. Not only did Nelda work in the fields, she kept the household organized. Little by little, acre by acre, the farm successfully grew with ever changing crops. As they taught their three children that hard work is the only work on a farm, Wayne and Nelda were most proud of the fact that it was a family operation. Over the years, Wayne and Nelda spent winters in Yuma Arizona and travelled often with special friends. No one will forget that she was the Greatest Grandma Ever. Nelda is survived by her children and grandchildren, Bart (Gai), children Laurie and Lisa; Linda (Tim), children Tori, Hayden, Harper and Landon; Gary (Janelle), children Kayla, Tanner and many great grandchildren. Nelda was a loving person and will be forever held in our hearts and memory. A private family graveside gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Larsen Farms Walk to End Alzheimers Team at http://act.alz.org/goto/WayneandNeldaLarsen Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close