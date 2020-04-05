Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell Anne Shelton. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

NELL ANNE SHELTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Nell Anne Shelton, age 68, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 24 th after a valiant eight- month fight with cancer. She was born on March 9, 1952 at Our Lady of Lords in Pasco, Washington to the late John & Gertrude Cain. Nell, was the youngest of three siblings; a brother, John Cain Jr. and sister Corinne Cain. Nell attended Washington Elementary and Park Jr. High before moving to Bellevue, WA in 1967 where she graduated from Interlake High School in 1970. After graduation Nell attended ITT Peterson Business School for Accounting. Nell married her Jr. High School sweetheart, Don Shelton on May, 27 1972 and together had two sons, Chad and Ryan. She worked in accounting for 45 years and retired from Benton Franklin Community Action Center in May of 2017. Nell and Don celebrated retirement and their 45th wedding anniversary that May by flying to Bowling Green, Kentucky to pick up their brand-new Corvette at the Corvette Museum. They tested out their dream car by making a cross country trip back home to Washington. Nell enjoyed family trips to Hawaii, spoiling her five grandchildren Chloe, Claire, Tyler, Andrew and Ashtyn, and participating in church activities at Pasco Nazarene. Nell will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

