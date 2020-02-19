NICHELLE ALFARO Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Nichelle Alfaro, age 34, passed away on February 14th in Richland due to complications of an auto-immune disease, surrounded by her family. Nichelle is survived and missed by her husband and daughter, Mark and Ari Alfaro, her father, Carl Wallskog, her mom and step-father, Deby and Rick Sutter, and sisters Nicholle Vojta and Noelle Wallskog. Also surviving Nichelle are her Grandma, Georgia Baketel, Aunt Linda Alden and Aunt Barbara Roberson, best friends Laura Kirk and Julie Decoria. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9AM with funeral services to follow at 10AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 724 N Pittsburg Street in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 19, 2020