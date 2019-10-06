Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS H. STEVENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICHOLAS H. STEVENS Nick Stevens passed away peacefully on October 1st 2019. He was born in Snohomish WA on August 7 th 1943 to William and Barbara Stevens. He grew up in Southern California, attending St. Catherine's Military School in Anaheim, Bellar-mine College Prep in San Jose, Mission Bay High School in San Diego, and Mesa College in San Diego. Nick served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Nick, after marrying his wife, Ann, moved to Phoenix, AZ. Two years later he and Ann were transferred to Prescott, AZ where he was a finance company manager. Following the birth of their son Michael, in 1970, they returned to San Diego where Nick continued his college education. While in San Diego, Nick began a career with Micro Service and helped the company get established. Eventually Nick relocated his family to Fullerton, CA in order to open an office in Orange County. Nick never knew the meaning of an eight hour workday, but he always managed to take an active role in family affairs. While in San Diego his daughter Nicole was born. Nick devoted many years to Boy Scout Troop 97 in Fullerton, working with the Knights of Columbus, singing in both church and community choirs, as well as devoting many hours to charitable works, which he continued after moving to Richland, WA. Nick enjoyed camping, hiking, backpacking, and motorhome travel. He loved entertaining and providing his culinary talents to large groups. Nick is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark, and son Matthew. A celebration of life and memorial mass will be held at the Parish of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick on Wednesday, October 9 th at 11:30 a.m. with Lunch to follow.

