Service Information Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home 105 Nw Irving Ave Bend , OR 97701 (541)-382-2471

NICHOLAS JOHN FAGEN August 25, 1941 August 14, 2019 Nicholas (Nik) Fagen of Bend, OR, an icon of the diesel repair business, was taken from us on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 77. He was born to John and Marian (Schaedler) Fagen in Keewatin, MN, on August 25, 1941. The family moved to Bend in 1950. Nik married Cherri (Boyles) Fagen on August 24, 1991. Nik attended St. Francis School and graduated Bend High School in 1959. His love of mechanics was in his heritage, which developed in his adolescence and teen years. After graduation he moved to Seattle, WA, and worked in the shipyards, before establishing a career as a diesel repair man at Pacific Garages. In 1966, he moved to Pasco, WA, with a promotion to supervise a satellite shop. In 1977, he opened Nik's Diesel & Repair. He successfully ran the shop for 12 years before moving back to Bend in 1989, where he continued his business for the last 30 yrs. Nik belonged to the Machinist Union, Hill and Gulley Motorcycle Club, Central Oregon Classic Car Club, and was formerly an active member of the Right of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). Nik is survived by his wife Cherri (Boyles) of Bend, OR, Brothers; Harry (Bev) of Bend, OR, John (Patti) of Fruitland, ID; Sister: Susie (Mark) Wirges of Bend, OR; Former wife; Linda Childers, Richland, WA. Sons: Stacey (Liz) of Vancouver, WA; KC (Maria) of Tillamook, OR; Travis (Lori) of Springtown, TX; Daughters: Nichole (Rod) Tucker of Kirkland, WA; Monique (Dan) Connolly of Richland, WA; Kelli (Bob) Allen of Beach, ND, Melani Stewart (Randall Ervin) of Aloha, OR, and his 102 year old Aunt Joyce Kaiser of Arlington, VA. Nik has 16 grandchildren and a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins. Nik is preceded in death by his parents John and Marian Fagen and a brother, Don Fagen. Nik loved people and loved to tell stories. He never met a stranger. His boisterous laugh could be heard long before he entered a room. His sense of humor and witty antidotes will linger forever. Rosary and Celebration of Life services will be held on August 31, 2019, at Historic St. Francis Church at 1pm. Arrangements are being handled by Niswonger- Reynolds Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Oregon Youth Correctional Facility, 1800 W Monroe St., Burns, OR 97720. Please make checks payable to: EOYCF Diesel Program. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.nis

