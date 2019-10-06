Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICK DEACY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICK DEACY Nicholas Joseph Deacy passed away surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 at the age of 72. Nick was born on December 29, 1946 in Renton, WA. He married Mary Louise Ochoa on October 25th, 1969 after serving two years in the US Army in Vietnam. They lived in Seattle for five years before moving to Richland, WA in 1974. They purchased property in West Richland and built their house where they lived the rest of their lives. Nick worked at the Hanford Site as a field engineer/estimator before deciding to go into business as a commercial pipe/duct insulator and then later as a commercial & residential plumbing contractor. He enjoyed working in the garden, his orchard, and helping his customers and was even working jobs while battling cancer these last couple of years. Nick grew up in Renton, WA and graduated from O'Dea High School in Seattle. He was well educated in math and science with a Bachelor of Science from Seattle University and he also completed Masters Studies. He met his sweetheart, Mary, while out cruising in Renton. He loved to go camping; his favorite spot was Alta Lake State Park, where he and Mary took the kids and grandkids frequently. Nick excelled in math and science and taught calculus at Columbia Basin College, and helped his kids (and grandkids) with their studies in high school and college. Nick earned many trophies competing in martial arts and pool tournaments. He enjoyed politics, debate, board games, cards and Sudoku puzzles. During the summer he enjoyed the family pool. Nick was a dedicated father and very active in the kids' activities coaching their teams and helping prepare for scouting projects and presentations. He was an active parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and School and volunteered for many years at the annual Sausage Fest. Nick ministered to the inmates at the county jail and was a missionary in Thailand. Nick is predeceased by his wife, Mary Deacy (7-2016) and survived by their children Thereasa (David) Trujillo (Yakima, WA), Jack (Lindsay) Deacy (Culver City, CA), Frederick Deacy (Gilbert, AZ), David Deacy (Thornton, CO) and Valerie (Hunter) Wingfield (Portland, OR). He is survived by his siblings Michael Deacy, Sheila Pascua, Tina Wagner, Lisa Sullivan, Mona Burglin and Louise Brueske. Nick is also survived by his grandchildren; Anita, Melinda, Anthony, and Lydia Trujillo, Canon, Quinley, Kostner, and Lena Deacy. Nick is also preceded in death by his parents Francis and Cecilia (Swenson) Deacy, brother David Deacy, and grandson Reuben Trujillo. A rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 11th, 7:00pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church Chapel. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th, 10:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at Thereasa and David's home in Pasco, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nick's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ at

NICK DEACY Nicholas Joseph Deacy passed away surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 at the age of 72. Nick was born on December 29, 1946 in Renton, WA. He married Mary Louise Ochoa on October 25th, 1969 after serving two years in the US Army in Vietnam. They lived in Seattle for five years before moving to Richland, WA in 1974. They purchased property in West Richland and built their house where they lived the rest of their lives. Nick worked at the Hanford Site as a field engineer/estimator before deciding to go into business as a commercial pipe/duct insulator and then later as a commercial & residential plumbing contractor. He enjoyed working in the garden, his orchard, and helping his customers and was even working jobs while battling cancer these last couple of years. Nick grew up in Renton, WA and graduated from O'Dea High School in Seattle. He was well educated in math and science with a Bachelor of Science from Seattle University and he also completed Masters Studies. He met his sweetheart, Mary, while out cruising in Renton. He loved to go camping; his favorite spot was Alta Lake State Park, where he and Mary took the kids and grandkids frequently. Nick excelled in math and science and taught calculus at Columbia Basin College, and helped his kids (and grandkids) with their studies in high school and college. Nick earned many trophies competing in martial arts and pool tournaments. He enjoyed politics, debate, board games, cards and Sudoku puzzles. During the summer he enjoyed the family pool. Nick was a dedicated father and very active in the kids' activities coaching their teams and helping prepare for scouting projects and presentations. He was an active parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and School and volunteered for many years at the annual Sausage Fest. Nick ministered to the inmates at the county jail and was a missionary in Thailand. Nick is predeceased by his wife, Mary Deacy (7-2016) and survived by their children Thereasa (David) Trujillo (Yakima, WA), Jack (Lindsay) Deacy (Culver City, CA), Frederick Deacy (Gilbert, AZ), David Deacy (Thornton, CO) and Valerie (Hunter) Wingfield (Portland, OR). He is survived by his siblings Michael Deacy, Sheila Pascua, Tina Wagner, Lisa Sullivan, Mona Burglin and Louise Brueske. Nick is also survived by his grandchildren; Anita, Melinda, Anthony, and Lydia Trujillo, Canon, Quinley, Kostner, and Lena Deacy. Nick is also preceded in death by his parents Francis and Cecilia (Swenson) Deacy, brother David Deacy, and grandson Reuben Trujillo. A rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 11th, 7:00pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church Chapel. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th, 10:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at Thereasa and David's home in Pasco, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nick's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ at www.mdanderson.org . The family would like to thank the Banner Gateway Oncology/ICU (Gilbert, AZ) staff as well as Stacey Curtis, RN for their exemplary care and support. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close