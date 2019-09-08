Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLE S. (DE LEON) WINANS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICOLE S. (DE LEON) WINANS Hillcrest Memorial Center Nicole S. (De Leon) Winans, 38 years old of West Richland, Washington passed away August 26, 2019, in Kennewick, Washington. Nicole suffered a medical emergency while preparing for the school year and passed away at Trios Hospital. Nicole's family gathered around her during her final moments with prayer and love and compassion for one another. Nicole was born in La Mirata, California on January 5, 1981, to parents Manny and Sheridan De Leon. Nicole is survived by her husband, Gregory; son Jameson; parents Manny and Sheridan; brother Chad and wife Stephanie; father and mother in-laws, Paul and Sharon Winans. Nicole is preceded in death by her brother Travis and her grandparents. The De Leon family started their journey in Southern California before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada when Nicole was in the 6th grade. Nicole moved with her family to the Tri-Cities between her Sophomore and Junior years and graduated from Hanford High School in 1999. After High School Nicole attended Washington State University and received a Bachelor's degree in Education. At the time of her passing, she was employed by the Kennewick School district as a second grade school teacher. On August 15, 2015, she married the love of her life, Gregory Winans in West Richland. They began their journey of 4 years together in Kennewick. Nicole because of her love for children and the need to care for them took a foster son into their home. They successfully nurtured him for about two years before he was able to establish a permanent home. They desired to return to foster care at a later date but in between came their son Jameson who was born to them in February of 2019. Nicole professed a love for Jesus Christ as her savior and she and Greg attended South Hills Church in Kennewick. It can be said that if you knew Nicole she was bound to leave an impression upon you and that you could and would become her friend. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial at South Hills Church 3700 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A private viewing for family and close friends will be held before the service. For online condolences please visit Nicole's tribute page at www.Hillcrest

Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 8, 2019

