NOE MEDELEZ SR. Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Noe Medelez Sr. age 71 died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home surrounded by family in Sunnyside, WA. Noe Medelez Sr. was born September 9, 1947 at La Grulla, Texas the son of Felix and Joaquina (Almaraz) Medelez. He spent his early years and received his education in La Grulla, Texas. On June 23, 1962 he married Olga M. Olvera in Toppenish, WA. Dad was a jack of all trades, ranging from helping his sons at Medelez Automotive doing mechanical work to helping each of his kids with projects around their homes, watching the grandkids and taking them for rides on his scooter. Always working to provide for his family he especially loved agricultural work. Dad was a handyman in electrical and construction work. The only job he was given and not by choice was babysitting, but he loved being with his grandkids and would not have wanted it any other way. His favorite Tejano music group was The Home Town Boys. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, his little brother Felix AKA Nune. He enjoyed hanging out at Medelez Automotive Mechanic Shop with Jr. and Bobbie. He liked to brag about how he was the owner of his kid's business. Even though he didn't express his "I Love Yous'" we all knew he did. Dad had nicknames for each one of his grandkids. He is survived by his wife Olga M. Medelez of Sunnyside, WA. childrenNoe Medelez Jr. of Sunnyside, WA., Julie Ruiz (Javier) of Grandview, WA., Robert Medelez of Sunnyside, WA., Olga Medelez of Sunnyside, WA., Manuel Medelez (Ilda) of Sunnyside, WA., Gerardo Reyes (Priscilla) of Pasco, WA., Sue Ellen Medelez (Ramon Magana Jr.) Sunnyside, WA., Nola Medelez and Bobbie Medelez both of Sunnsyide, WA. He is also survived by his father Felix Medelez Sr. of La Grulla, Texas, 27 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Brothers and sisters, Lorenza Medelez, Blas Medelez, Benito Medelez, Jesusa Gonzalez, Hector Medelez, Nora Rivera, Felix Medelez Jr. and Adrian Medelez. He is preceded in death by his mother Joaquina Almaraz-Medelez and grandchild Damien Amaro. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 PM at the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, WA. Burial will be in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Noe's online memorial book may do so a www.funeralhome

