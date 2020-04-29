Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noreen Louise Bremer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOREEN LOUISE BEAMER Noreen Louise Beamer, moved to her new home in Heaven, to be with Jesus, Dad, our Sister Lynn and all her family that went on before her, on April 21, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Page Nebraska to her parents, Orvin and Eloise Townsend, October 11, 1926. They farmed there until the Great Depression hit and then moved to Fruitland, ID. where the whole family worked picking fruit to get back on their feet, as so many did at that time. Grandpa ended up moving the family to the Umatilla, Or. area, where he farmed and then took a job at the munition's depot during the war. Mom attended most of her schooling in Nebraska and Idaho, and then graduated from Hermiston High School at 16 years old. She then worked at the bank in Hermiston for a year or so, then went to California for year. When she returned, she went back to work at the bank, where she met my Dad. She loved telling the story about him coming in to cash his pay checks all the time, and then one day leaned across the counter and kissed her!!! She thought she was going to getfired, but she didn't. Mom and dad got married at little church in Pendleton, OR. On December 24th, 1945. A few years later they moved to Pasco, WA. and started our family, Lynn, Bruce and Karen. Dad worked in the tanker truck business, and Mom worked as a cook at Robert Frost Grade School, here in Pasco, after us kids were in our teens, and retired in 1989. Mom and Dad spent a lot of time taking us camping and fishing, and just being outdoors. She also knew how to swing a mean paddle ball paddle when I done wrong!!! Fair to say that she kept us all in line. She loved the old wartime swing tunes, country western music, Tom Jones and Englebert Humperdinck, and her and Dad loved to go out dancing at the Elks Club. Dad passed away in 2014. The one bright spot in her later years was her little poodle, Heidi. They were inseparable to the point that Mom would often share her plate, and even a drumstick with Heidi. Mom was preceded in death by her Parents, our sister, Lynn 2 brothers, Arlee and Marvin, and her sister Joy. She is survived by daughter Karen (Charlie), Bruce (Diana) and many friends and extended family A graveside service will be held at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick, WA. OnThursday, April 30 at 1 PM. Mueller's Funeral home is handling the arrangements and, Pastor Albert Wilkins will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, may you consider a donation to The s, Mom'sfavorite Charity.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.