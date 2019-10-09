Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NOREEN R. MILLBAUER. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Christ the King Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

NOREEN R. MILLBAUER Our beloved mother, Noreen R. Millbauer, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born to James and Margaret McCarthy in Pittsburgh, PA and was the youngest of six children. Noreen led a very active life raising eight children with her husband of 64 years, Don Mill- bauer. She enjoyed entertaining with friends, dancing, skiing, sailing, gardening, creating beautiful art and a beautiful and welcoming home. She was tremendously involved in the Catholic parish in every community in which she lived as a CCD teacher, wedding coordinator, Eucharistic Minister, Sausage Fest coordinator, volunteer, Cursillo and so much more. Her love of family and life was contagious. She was devoted to her family, friends and God. "Selfless," "Caring," "Giving," "Thoughtful," "Gracious," "Beautiful," "Devoted" are words often used to describe Noreen. She showed her love for others in many ways -- never forgot a birthday or anniversary, always there with words of encouragement, always praying for others in need, helping wherever needed and so much more. She was the matriarch of our family who led by example and with love. She touched more lives than she knows and will never be forgotten. Noreen was also a career woman with her first job at Dravo Steel in Pittsburgh. In the Tri-Cities she worked at Frank Elliot's Interior Design, United Engineers, New York Life, SeaFirst Bank (later called Bank of America) and Bank of the West. Noreen is survived by her loving husband, Don Millbauer, their children Mark Millbauer, Don Millbauer (Chona), Jim Millbauer (Kendell), Mary Ann Goebel, Kathy Garrett (Eldon), Meg Briggs (Don), Eileen Tanner-Birrell (Jim) and Max Millbauer (Kayla). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church Friday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of the Tri-Cities (

