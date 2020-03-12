Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma C. Pflieger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORMA CHARLENE PFLIEGER Norma Charlene Pflieger died on March 6, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington. She was born October 17, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to Charles and Roberta Bickford. Her early years were spent in southern California, but the family moved back to Colorado in 1942, where she graduated from Grand Junction High School. She met her husband, Bud (W.D.), while attending Mesa Junior College. They were married in 1949, moving to Greeley, Colorado where Charlene worked as a clerk for Studebaker Auto while Bud completed college. In 1950 the couple moved to California where Bud worked at Ryan Aeronautical in San Diego, and later at Aerojet General Corp. as an aeronautical engineer. The family, consisting of five daughters and one son, lived 13 years in Coloma, California. In 1971 Bud's job brought them to Tacoma, Washington where they lived until 1976. In that year Bud accepted a job as Principal Engineer for Westinghouse Hanford in Richland. Charlene was a traditional stay-at-home mom who greatly valued the role and was very proud of her family. During her lifetime she actively participated in school, Girl Scouts, and church activities. She served as a Sunday School teacher and deaconess in the Historic Mother Lode Church in Coloma, California, and later was equally active in First Covenant Church in Tacoma, TriCities Christian Reformed Church in Richland, and Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Richland. Charlene last attended Grace United Reformed Church. She enjoyed Bible study and served as both discussion leader and teaching leader in Bible Study Fellowship International for 15 years until retiring in 1989. Since then, she has volunteered as a Bible reader at Richland Life Care Center, as well as enjoying other favorite pastimes such as bowling, watching her grandsons play baseball, and playing table games with neighbors. Charlene was also a devoted Seahawks fan. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one great grandson, one son-in-law, and Bud, her husband of 53 years. She is survived by her six children: Danette and husband Mike Keegan of Bellingham, Kim and husband Byron Plan of Tacoma, Carrie Taylor of Kennewick, Stacey and husband Andy Miracle of Mukilteo, Kelly and husband Stuart Nissell of Everett, and Scott Pflieger and wife Kelly of Kennewick. She leaves 12 grandchildren: Stephanie, Renee, Nathan, Amy, Julie, Maggie, Annie, Abbey, Joe, Matt, Caleb, and Ben, and 5 great grandchildren; Bridget, Joshua, Lily, Jacob, and Evie. A celebration of Charlene's life will be held on March 21 st at 2:00 pm at Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W 4 th Ave, Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, Mom would appreciate donations to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258, or to the Union Gospel Mission, 426 Lewis St., Pasco, WA.

