NORMA LOU CASEY Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 in Davenport, WA. Norma was born on March 15, 1930 in Fort Morgan, CO to Ray and Ruby Graham. Norma and Jay Casey were married on January 3, 1951 in Fort Morgan, where they continued to live and farm until the mid-1950s when they moved to the Mesa, WA. This is where they developed their farm ground, farmed and raised their family. Jay passed away in 1988. Norma continued to run the farm with her children until around 2009 when she moved to be closer to family. Norma enjoyed traveling, especially the Oregon coast, farm life and spending time with family and friends. Norma is survived by her two children Mike (Mary Lou) Casey and Jaye Lynn (Ron) Hall along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband Jay, her brothers Dale and Darrell Graham and her sister Effie Lawther. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Fond memories and sympathy may be shared at

