NORMA IRENE CASSELL THOMAS Einan's at Sunset Norma Irene Cassell Thomas passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Norma was born on September 23, 1939, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the third child of Comyn and Emily (Duckwith) Cassell. She spent most of her childhood in Southern California and graduated from Pomona College with a degree in mathematics in 1961. After being accepted to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, for graduate school, she drove across the country in her Volkswagen beetle. The day after she arrived, she met the love of her life, Tom Thomas. Tom and Norma were married in 1962 and they had their only child, daughter Sheryl, in 1966. A few years later the family moved to Pullman, Washington, and then to Richland where they spent most of their lives. It was here Norma and her family were introduced to Jesus Christ and each chose to accept His gift of salvation. Norma enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life including teaching high school math, selling real estate, doing taxes, and secretarial work at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. She also had many hobbies: knitting, quilting, reading, and bird watching. Tom and Norma took many trips to locations far and near for the purpose of seeing new and interesting birds, as well as enjoying various cultures and environments. Norma is survived by Tom, her husband of 57 1/2 years; her daughter Sheryl (Richard) Pagh; grandsons Alex and Joshua; her brother Bill (Jeanne) Cassell; sister Joan (Ken) Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. Norma's memorial service will be at First Baptist Church of Richland, 1107 Wright Ave., Richland, WA 99354, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Memorial gifts can be made to the at . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

