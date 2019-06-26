Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA JEAN (BECK) HUBBARD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

NORMA JEAN (BECK) HUBBARD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Norma went home in the arms of her Heavenly Father on June 16, 2019. Norma was born in Winchester, Idaho on February 24, 1931 to Ferdinand Beck and Thelma Walker. In 1932 Norma came to Kennewick with her mother and step- father, Delmar Hock- ersmith. Nor- ma graduated from Kennewick High, Class of 1949. Go Lions! Norma began her career at Hanford in 1949 with General Electric and retired 12/30/1994. During her years at Hanford she worked for GE, Isochem, ARHCO, RHO, UNC, and WHC. April 7, 1951, Norma married Gerald Hubbard. They celebrated 47 years of marriage prior to Gerald's death in 1998. Norma is survived by her son, Aaron (Nancy). Her "beautiful granddaughter" Kylene (Doug) Mildon. Her "most precious gifts from God" great-grandsons, James and Ryan. ("GG will forever be watching over you.") Delores Sleater (sister-in-law), Vernon and Dale Hubbard (brother-in-law), and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Norma in death were Gerald (husband), Eva Hubbard (sister-in-law) and Gerald Sleater Sr. (brother-in-law) A special thanks to the Trios 3rd floor nurses, Visiting Angels and Hospice for the tender care that you gave Norma in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Chaplaincy. A memorial will be held at the Richland Yacht Club, Friday, June 28 at 2pm The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

