Norma Johnson.

NORMA LOIS JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Norma Lois Johnson passed away July 9, 2020 at Kadlec Medical Center with family at her side. She was born on February 29, 1928 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Enoch E. and Elizabeth (Perryman) Alexander. Early in her childhood, she earned the nickname "Scooter". She was the last one on the school bus every day and went from seat-to-seat saying "scoot over" in order to have a place to sit; until someone finally scooted over. Throughout her total schooling, she only missed 3 days. She grew up in the Davison and Frederick areas of Oklahoma; as well as, in the Tulia and Plainview, Texas areas. She was her father's "right-hand man" as his arthritis limited his mechanical abilities. Those learned work ethics continued throughout her whole life; which she later instilled in her own children. On December 24, 1951, she married James Paul Johnson in Frederick, Oklahoma and in 1956 they moved to Washington state; eventually settling in Block 1 of Pasco. In the beginning, they lived in the Community Fire Hall. Whenever there was a reported fire, the whistle would be blown and the firetruck would leave the station with Norma behind the steering wheel; leading the way. After a while, some farming opportunities became available for the Johnson family. Scooter, using the 'old farm girl from Oklahoma' attitude, worked alongside, sometimes in front of, her husband tending to the potato, corn, wheat and onion crops beyond six decades of time. No farmer retires, they just become a 'straw boss' to the younger generation; 'giving orders' from afar. She enjoyed being a part of the Block 1 community family and all of its activities from the frequent potlucks and functions to having a part in all of the Block 1 kids' 4-H projects and events. Norma Lois is survived by her daughter, Paula (Jeff) Bell of Lind, and her sons, Jimmy of Richland and Ben (Renee) Johnson of Pasco. Grandma Scooter was quite proud of her grandchildren: Jennifer Bell of Los Angeles, CA and Shaun Bell of Lind, Joshua Johnson of Richland, Alexandra Johnson of Spokane, Clayton and Cory Johnson of Pasco. She is preceded in death by her husband, James, passing in 2009, her parents, brothers (and sisters- in-law) Oscar (Wanda) and Paul (Beth) Alexander, and sister Flora Frye. Graveside inurnment services will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick, WA., July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (In her words -- "after your water has been changed and before it gets too hot!"). The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.