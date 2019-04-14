Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA RASMUSSEN EPPICH PRICE. View Sign

NORMA RASMUSSEN EPPICH PRICE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Norma Rasmussen Eppich Price passed away in Richland Washington on April 10, 2019, at the age of 95. Norma Nancy Rasmussen was born to Nancy and James Rasmussen on March 31, 1924 in Cornish, Utah, where she grew up the eldest of five children: Norma, Leo, Lila, Thelma, and Jay. She married Glen Leonard Eppich on April 9, 1946. They homesteaded in the Columbia Basin Project Block No. 1 near the Tri-Cities, then briefly in Othello before moving to their farm on Royal Slope where they raised their five children: Lee, Irene, Lynn, Cindy, and Darla. They built Eppich Grain Company and expanded the company to Basin City, Washington, then retired to Newport, Oregon. Norma is a loved and respected mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, friend, and care-giver. Her main priority was raising her family, making life better for those she loved, and serving in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. Years following Glen's death, Norma married Anthon Price and they lived in Basin City and Kennewick Washington where she continued to serve and love their families. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leo Rasmussen, sister Lila Petersen, husband Glen Leonard Eppich, second husband Anthon Price, and eldest son Lee Glen Eppich. Norma is survived by four of her children and their spouses, Irene and Greg Sloan, Lynn and Dorothy Eppich, Cindy and Kent Mackay, Darla and Lyn Hutchinson, daughter-in-law Dorothy Eppich, sister Thelma Falsev, brother Jay Rasmussen, 24 grand-children, and multiple great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W. Court Street, Pasco, WA. Viewing at 10:00AM followed by The Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11:00AM at 160 Bailie, Mesa, WA 99343. Burial will be in Othello, Washington at the Bess Hampton Memorial Cemetery.

1608 West Court Street

Pasco , WA 99301

