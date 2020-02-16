Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nyla Swanson. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lord of Life Lutheran Church Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NYLA B. SWANSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Nyla B. Swanson passed from this life into the presence of God, whom she loved and served, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington. Nyla was born to Helen and Amandus Brandt in Yakima, Washington on March 27, 1939. She was 80 years old at the time of her death. Nyla graduated from Wapato High School, in June, 1957 and Good Samaritan School of Nursing, Portland, Oregon as a Registered Nurse in 1960. In 1957 she met Rollin A. Swanson, they were married in Portland on December 20, 1960. They lived in Chicago, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington state. She worked as an RN at many hospitals including Tekoa Care Center, Kennewick General and Yakima Memorial, specializing in IV therapy. Nyla's family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. No one will forget her delicious homemade bread, apple pies, and wonderful meals. She loved to garden, decorate their homes and take care of their many cats. She enjoyed singing in church choirs and also the Spokane and Yakima Chorals, including singing at New York's Carnegie Hall. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises to Mexico, Alaska, and Tahiti. Nyla is survived by her husband Rollin, brother Lyle Brandt, sister Eleanor Barrett, children Christopher (Bonnie), Kenneth (Suzy), Kerry (Lisa) and Susan, grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Erik, Drew, Evan and Abigail and several nieces and nephews. A Christian celebration of Nyla's life will take place at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick, on Saturday, February 22nd, 2:00 pm, with reception following. She will be interred at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Family and friends remember Nyla with much love, peace, joy, and blessing! The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

