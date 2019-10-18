Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ofimio Sánchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OFIMIO V. SÁNCHEZ JR Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Ofimio V. Sánchez Jr., husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 and is now at peace with the almighty Lord our father in heaven. On June 9, 1961, in Toppenish, WA, his dad the late Ofimio V. Sánchez Sr. and his mom, the late M. Antonia Sánchez were blessed with their first-born son, Ofimio Jr. He traveled with his mom, dad, brothers, and sister for agriculture work throughout the states and then settled in Mabton, WA where he was raised. He attended Mabton High School where he enjoyed playing football, his favorite sport - - Go Vikings!! He carried his love for football and cheered on his favorite NFL team the Seattle Seahawks. He met Eliticia Carranza in the 1980's in Granger, WA, and he knew quickly that she was going to be his wife & the love of his life, they married in August 1985. He chose to raise his three children, Alvaro, Alisa, and the late Alvinoluis Sánchez in his countryside home in the Lower Yakima Valley. He was proud of his children and spoke of them to whoever would listen. His proudest moment was when his granddaughter Aminalani Mandac was born. His face would beam with happiness whenever she would visit her "Papa". Ofimio worked in agriculture from picking asparagus, working in warehouses, to driving tractor, forklifts, and semi-trucks. He worked hard and fulfilled his goal of owning his own semi-truck business, which he operated for 5 years. He hauled and safely delivered perishable goods into Canada, to Mexico's border, and throughout the US from WA to Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, and all the states in between. He was our shield of safety, our emotional strength, and our #1 fan and supporter. He spoke boldly with his booming voice to make the wrongs into rights, and pass on his wisdom. You always knew where you stood with him, he didn't hide his thoughts or emotions, he kept it real. Those who accepted him were family and friends for life and they discovered his heart of gold, those who didn't had that one-time experience with him that they would not forget. He is survived by his wife, Eliticia, son Alvaro, and daughter Alisa Sánchez (Chris Mandac), granddaughter Aminalani Mandac, brothers Ricardo and Daniel (Laura) Sánchez, sister Norma (Ismael) Torres, his sister-n-law Elsa C. Sánchez, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Alvinoluis Sánchez, and brother David Sánchez. At the family's request no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Ofimio's memory may contribute to the American Diabetes Association at

