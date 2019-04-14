Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLEN SHOCKEY. View Sign

OLEN SHOCKEY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Olen Shockey was born on April 11, 1922 in Lexington, Oklahoma. He passed peacefully in his sleep just 3 days shy of his 97th birthday on April 8, 2019 at the Fleur De' Lis Nursing Home in Kennewick, WA. As a young man, Olen served in WWII as a Motor Machinist Mate 1st Class on board a LCS (L) Class ship as part of the Okinawa invasion force in the Pacific. After his discharge he, his wife Irene, and young daughter Patricia Dale moved to Sweet Home, Oregon where he worked in the lumber industry for approximately 10 years. In 1956, they moved with their 3 children, Patricia, Kalin, and Cheryl to the Columbia Basin near Eltopia, Washington where he pioneered the family farm which has grown to 230 irrigable acres. Olen was a devout Christian who truly loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He helped establish the Basin City Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Trustee for many years. After losing his wife, Irene, to cancer in 2002, Olen married Frances Burnett of Purcell, Oklahoma and split his time between Purcell and Eltopia. Olen is survived by his 3 children: Patricia Turk (Dave) of Pendleton, Oregon; Kalin Shockey (Loretta) of Eltopia, Washington; and Cheryl Pollock of Oak Harbor, Washington; his grandchildren, Kara Hanson(Michael), Kelly Shockey (Sheila), Krystal Shockey, and Jon Pollock; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Graveside services will be held at City View Cemetery in Pasco, Washington on April 19, 2019 at 10:00AM.

