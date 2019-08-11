Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORIS DEVOE GOODEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORIS DEVOE GOODEY Einan's at Sunset Oris DeVoe Goodey passed away August 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Oris was born March 26, 1925 in Midvale, Utah to Thomas and Martha Goodey. He graduated from North Cache High School in 1943 and was drafted shortly thereafter into the US Army. He fought in World War II, serving in Italy. He received several medals, including the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Combat Infantry Badge. After the war, Oris returned home to Utah and married his high school sweetheart, Helen Kent, on May 15, 1946. In 1951, Oris joined the Air Force Reserve, retiring as a major in 1985. He attended Utah State University earning a bachelor's degree in vocational education and a master's degree in special education. Oris and Helen moved to Richland in 1957 where he worked as a special ed vocational teacher for the Richland School District until his retirement in 1987. Oris was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in several positions of leadership in the Church. He and Helen also served as temple workers, first in the Seattle Temple, then in the Columbia River Temple in Richland. Oris was a wonderful woodworker and made many treasured gifts for friends and family. Oris was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Kent and Connie (Clement) Goodey, LeVan and Chris (Huntington) Goodey, Camille and Scott Page, and Shannon and Tim Turner as well as 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services for Oris will be August 16, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1321 Jadwin in Richland. Viewing will be August 15, 2019 from 7-9 pm at Einan's Funeral Home. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

