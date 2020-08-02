1/1
Orland Evenson
ORLAND EDGAR EVENSON Orland Edgar Evenson "Ed Evens" was born December 19, 1957 in Portland, and died suddenly at his home on April 26, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Orland grew up in Burbank, Wa and graduated from Riverview Baptist Christian School in 1976. It was there he started his career in Radio by volunteering at KOLU FM. He spent two years in Chattanooga, TN where he attended TN Temple Bible College and worked at WDYN. Moved back to Washington State soon after where he continued his career in Radio. In 1997, he returned to TN to work for Solid Gospel Radio, Salem Network, WBOZ, and Rural Media Group. Orland loved chocolate from Germany, his cat, Quantum Leap re-runs, and being a private person. He is survived by his son, Isaac and favorite daughter Amber. His 1st wife Jeannine, 2nd wife Terri, and 4th wife Jennifer Mick Evenson and her family. Sisters Rosie and Anna and niece Charlene and nephew Rufus. Longtime friends Patricia Keck and Don and Tammy Jacobsen. Preceded in death by his father Orland Edgar Evenson, mother Ella Rosa Oetzel Evenson, and 2nd wife Julie Petty Evenson Britt. He is gone but will never be forgotten. His remains were cremated at Nashville Crematory.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
