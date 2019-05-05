Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORVILLE JOLTY N. ECKSTINE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

ORVILLE N JOLTY ECKSTINE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Orville N. "Jolty" Eckstine was born September 16, 1928 to Orville & Verva Eckstine in Webster City, Iowa. He graduated from Webster City High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1948. Jolty passed away with his loving wife at his side on April 25, 2019 in Burbank, Washington. He was brought up during the Great Depression by a strong-willed single father. Jolty developed a strong work ethic of which he was very proud of having never been on public welfare and never cashed an unemployment check in his lifetime. Jolty attended college and then was a professional baseball umpire for five years. He then farmed and ranched for many years and worked for Iowa Beef Packers. He retired from Westinghouse in 1991. A private pilot, he enjoyed flying, hunting, fishing and sports. He was also a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kennewick. Jolty is survived by his best friend, companion and wife, Diane Eckstine (Deon) of 43 years. He is also survived by his children, Nate Eckstine, Holly Kleckner, Clint Eckstine, Lisa Balduchi and Ray Eckstine; step-children, Mike Wood, Nicole Packard, Pammella Heisler and Michelle Carley; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by step-son Kirk Wood and grandson Jeremy Kleckner. At his request, there will be no service. He will be cremated and inurnment will be at Logan Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. When his wife Diane (Deon) passes, she'll be cremated and they will be together again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benton Franklin Humane Society which is a no kill shelter or Best Friends in Knab, Utah. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

