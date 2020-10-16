Shirley Newsom, Owens
October 19, 1945 - October 9, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Shirley Ray Newsom Owens passed away October 09, 2020 in the presence of the two loves of her life Forest Edward Newsom and Kevin Lee Ray Newsom. She was 74 years old.
She was born in Kennewick WA on October 19, 1945 to the late and Russell Felch and Mildred Porter.
She is survived by her two children Forest Truman Lonnie Newsom of Port Townsend WA and Kevin Lee Ray Newsom (Nena) of Portland OR, grandson Cody Newsom, her brothers Russell Dwaine (Flo) and Darrell (Skip) Felch, half siblings Darlene and Ron Felch, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Owens, parents, stepfather Bob Porter, stepmother Mary Felch, sister Sharon Wolf, half brother Dennis Felch and her niece Carolyn Wolf McMurry.
There will be no services or memorial at her request. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.