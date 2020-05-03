Pablo Esquivel
PABLO ESQUIVEL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, honorable veteran of the armed forces, and chaplain of the American Legion post 34, Pablo Esquivel, passed peacefully in his home early morning on April 23rd, surrounded by his family. Pablo was survived by his only daughter, Lesa Kurtz, and his four grandchildren, Devin, Coyote, Cole, Mae and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the armed forces. He will always be remembered for his great service to his country and his community of the Tri-Cities. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 3, 2020.
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
