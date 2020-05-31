PAMELA FREE Pamela Irene (Rayment) Free died peacefully at home in Pasco, Washington, on May 2, 2020, at age 78. Born to Irene Grace (Cole) Rayment and Stanley Bernard Rayment in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, England, Pam grew up with a love of living things that drove her lifelong passion for knowledge. As a girl, she raised parakeets and won awards with vegetables, flowers, and the notorious blue-ribbon scones. She graduated from University of Nottingham, with a B.Sc. in Botany, Microbiology, Mycology, and Psychology in 1963. Her life was forever changed by passage across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary during Hurricane Dora in 1964, with her then-husband Michael J. Free, and one trunk. Pam's vocation began with teaching biology at Clifton Hall Grammar School in Nottingham. She received her B.Ed.(1981) and M.Ed (1988) from Central Washington University, and taught at Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco (1981-2011). Determination, hard work, kindness, and dedication earned respect from colleagues and students, and lifelong friendships ensued. An earnest student of everything until her last days, Pam loved learning about science, nature, history, cuisine, and antiques. She was a collector with an eye for beautiful design, and a knack for finding the silver needle in the stainless haystack. As a backyard conservationist, she was relied upon for expert knowledge of all things green, flowering, flocking, or scurrying. Her passion for animals made her a magnet for stray visitors, whether tortoise, bird, cat, dog, or neighbor child. She was a "Fun Mum", a Campfire leader, who developed creative lessons from everyday objects, and was not afraid to invite hoards of children to pull taffy, dip homemade candles, or raise rodents in the basement. She was an extraordinary cook, and if you were lucky enough to have a birthday party thrown in your honor, you experienced the creativity and generosity she bestowed upon the people she loved. We will miss the lovely letters, the almost imperceptibly dry wit, elaborate holiday meals, camping adventures with grandchildren, level-headed telephone advice, the "antiquing" outings, watching her garden bloom, churning ice cream on the patio, homemade bread, and the yearly stock of marmalade, chutney, and figgy pudding. Pam's commitment to students, her loyalty to friends, and her devotion to family was strong, and we are all the better for it. A fiercely independent, dependable, and determined woman, committed to integrity, she lived and died with grit and grace. Pam is survived by daughter Delinda Free of Portland, Oregon; son Benton Free of Stillwater, Minnesota, with grandchildren Haven, Tristan, and Siren; brother and sister-in-law John and Gill Rayment of Hertford, with nieces Philippa Yarwood and Isabel Charville; and many excellent friends new and old. During this time of "Stay Home, Stay Healthy", Pam requested no memorial service, instead suggesting people plant a seed and raise a toast to life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Audubon Society, to honor her lifelong love of birds. Please visit Life Tributes Cremation Center's online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com, to share memories and photos.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 31, 2020.