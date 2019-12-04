Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA GIARDINA BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAMELA GIARDINA BROWN Pamela Giardina Brown, 69, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She and Roland Brown shared 38 precious years together. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was the daughter of John and Dorothy Giardina. Pamela graduated from Southern Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and Technology with honors and was employed at Southern Baptist Hospital and Shreveport Surgery Center as a surgical technologist. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed working with her hands - quilting, sewing, knitting, and painting. She will be remembered for all her crafting expertise, her thirst for the Lord, and her love for her family. Pamela will be lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband, Roland, her mother, Dorothy, her brother Bill (Christi), her two daughters Emily (Michael) and Melissa (Febian), and her grandson Lars. A Celebration of Pamela's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

PAMELA GIARDINA BROWN Pamela Giardina Brown, 69, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She and Roland Brown shared 38 precious years together. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was the daughter of John and Dorothy Giardina. Pamela graduated from Southern Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and Technology with honors and was employed at Southern Baptist Hospital and Shreveport Surgery Center as a surgical technologist. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed working with her hands - quilting, sewing, knitting, and painting. She will be remembered for all her crafting expertise, her thirst for the Lord, and her love for her family. Pamela will be lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband, Roland, her mother, Dorothy, her brother Bill (Christi), her two daughters Emily (Michael) and Melissa (Febian), and her grandson Lars. A Celebration of Pamela's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 4, 2019

