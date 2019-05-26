PAMELA LYNN THURMAN Pamela Lynn Thurman passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in Kauai, Hawaii. She was 57 years old. Pam was a devoted wife, mom, and hard worker who always put others before herself. Pam started her career at Con- over Insurance where she became a successful Commercial Insurance Broker and was the Vice President of the Commercial Lines Division. Pam and Larry owned and operated Whine Country Kennels. She also showed dogs in AKC Dog Shows and NSTRA Dog Trails. Pam is survived by her husband, Larry; two daughters, Elizabeth and Veronica; two grandchildren Bella and Braxton; parents, Patricia Hatcher and Charles Manry Sr. and her brother, Charles Manry Jr. A memorial service will be on June 1, 2019 ~ 10am at Christ the King Parish, Richland, WA. A celebration of life will follow from 12- 4:00pm at the Terra Blanca Winery, 34715 Demoss Rd, Benton City, WA. For online condolences visit www.Askhillcrest.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019