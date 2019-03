Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PASSMORE DIANE SCHWARTZ. View Sign

DIANE PASSMORE SCHWARTZ Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Diane Passmore Schwartz, 61, of Pasco, passed away February 23rd, 2019 with her family by her side. Diane was born to the late Robert and Arla Passmore in Kennewick, WA where she spent her childhood with her sister and two brothers. Diane graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1975 and received an Associate Arts degree from Columbia Basin Community College in 1978. She also attended both Eastern Washington University and Washington State University. Diane worked at Energy Northwest for twenty-two years. She married Mark Schwartz in 1980 and they lived together in Pasco, WA for thirty-eight years. Diane and Mark were blessed with two children. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, and walking about the neighborhood chatting with friends. Diane is survived by her husband Mark, daughter BreAnne Souza (husband Stephen Souza), son Derek Schwartz, sister Carol Clark, brothers Robert Passmore and Mark Passmore, mother-in-law Betty Jean Schwartz, and five sisters-in-law. Special thanks to Aida Schneegans for her love and care. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 5-8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with a Rosary beginning at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 11am at Saint Joseph's Catholic Parish Church. The burial will take place at Riverview Heights Cemetery at 12:30pm, and reception will immediately follow at Saint Joseph's Dillon Hall. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

DIANE PASSMORE SCHWARTZ Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Diane Passmore Schwartz, 61, of Pasco, passed away February 23rd, 2019 with her family by her side. Diane was born to the late Robert and Arla Passmore in Kennewick, WA where she spent her childhood with her sister and two brothers. Diane graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1975 and received an Associate Arts degree from Columbia Basin Community College in 1978. She also attended both Eastern Washington University and Washington State University. Diane worked at Energy Northwest for twenty-two years. She married Mark Schwartz in 1980 and they lived together in Pasco, WA for thirty-eight years. Diane and Mark were blessed with two children. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, and walking about the neighborhood chatting with friends. Diane is survived by her husband Mark, daughter BreAnne Souza (husband Stephen Souza), son Derek Schwartz, sister Carol Clark, brothers Robert Passmore and Mark Passmore, mother-in-law Betty Jean Schwartz, and five sisters-in-law. Special thanks to Aida Schneegans for her love and care. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 5-8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with a Rosary beginning at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 11am at Saint Joseph's Catholic Parish Church. The burial will take place at Riverview Heights Cemetery at 12:30pm, and reception will immediately follow at Saint Joseph's Dillon Hall. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close