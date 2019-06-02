Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAT LAVERNE CADBY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

PAT LAVERNE CADBY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Pat Laverne Cadby passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22 2019. Pat was born April 9th 1921 in Butler Oklahoma to Pat and Lillian Cadby. Pat entered the National Guard at age 17, his National Guard unit was deployed when he was a senior at Lewis and Clark High School, he was supposed to deploy to Australia but that changed to Hawaii after Pearl Harbor. Pat spent several months there setting up radio communication's on the island high points and giving swim lessons to fellow soldiers. After Hawaii he was deployed to Australia for a short time, where he said he never had to buy a beer, even if it was warm after that he was sent to New Guinea and then the Philippines where he fought for his country. His ship sailed back under the Golden Gate Bridge Dec. 1st, 1944 and he said that was the best site he had ever seen. On November 27th 2001 Lewis and Clark High School had an assembly for Pat and he was given his High School Diploma. Pat met Mary Buttke in Spokane WA, they were married Sept 18th 1948. They moved to Los Angeles for Pat to attend Electronics Communications School. They moved to Pasco in 1956. Pat worked for SP&S and then Burlington Railroad till his retirement. He was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Master. His interests included fishing gardening and reading. Pat is survived by daughter Vickie of Moses Lake, son Joe [Karen] Cadby of Pasco, Grandchildren Kailey Cortney and Chad, 3 great-grandchildren Mckinzey, Madison and Bella. To his Legacy Cottage family, he was taken care of with love and kindness and compassion, he always said he was taken real good care of and they had great food, Legacy Family you will remain special in our hearts. Private graveside services were held Thursday May 29th 2019 with Honor Guard and gun salute .The family ask in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: .

PAT LAVERNE CADBY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Pat Laverne Cadby passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22 2019. Pat was born April 9th 1921 in Butler Oklahoma to Pat and Lillian Cadby. Pat entered the National Guard at age 17, his National Guard unit was deployed when he was a senior at Lewis and Clark High School, he was supposed to deploy to Australia but that changed to Hawaii after Pearl Harbor. Pat spent several months there setting up radio communication's on the island high points and giving swim lessons to fellow soldiers. After Hawaii he was deployed to Australia for a short time, where he said he never had to buy a beer, even if it was warm after that he was sent to New Guinea and then the Philippines where he fought for his country. His ship sailed back under the Golden Gate Bridge Dec. 1st, 1944 and he said that was the best site he had ever seen. On November 27th 2001 Lewis and Clark High School had an assembly for Pat and he was given his High School Diploma. Pat met Mary Buttke in Spokane WA, they were married Sept 18th 1948. They moved to Los Angeles for Pat to attend Electronics Communications School. They moved to Pasco in 1956. Pat worked for SP&S and then Burlington Railroad till his retirement. He was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Master. His interests included fishing gardening and reading. Pat is survived by daughter Vickie of Moses Lake, son Joe [Karen] Cadby of Pasco, Grandchildren Kailey Cortney and Chad, 3 great-grandchildren Mckinzey, Madison and Bella. To his Legacy Cottage family, he was taken care of with love and kindness and compassion, he always said he was taken real good care of and they had great food, Legacy Family you will remain special in our hearts. Private graveside services were held Thursday May 29th 2019 with Honor Guard and gun salute .The family ask in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: . Published in Tri-City Herald on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.