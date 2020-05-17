Pat Sanders
PAT SANDERS 1929-2020 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Pat, 90, was born in Tulia,Tx ,to Baker Olaf and Cora Berry Sanders. He was number 8 out of 10 kids. In 1937 the family moved to Kennewick and set up a 20 acre farm on Gum Street. It was Pat's job to do the chores and his folks were strict. "I stayed in trouble", he said. School was a struggle so he quit and farmed for the Simmelinks. At 17 he talked his mother into letting him join the Marines for WWII, and later served during Korea. He discovered he could do better as a union Ironworker, but never gave up the farming. He traveled the country building roads, dams, bridges and more. In 1951 he married Joanne Darlyne Kennedy. After 10 years they decided to start a family, totaling six kids in about 7 years. So it was time to come home to family. In 1968 he was thrilled to purchase the old Gravenslund home.He had horses, then a big truck garden, and finally peaches, nectarines and cherries. Pat rose up through the union ranks, becoming the Local 14 Ironworkers Business Manager and later was Collection Coordinator for the NW Union Benefit Trust Fund. Upon retirement at age 70 he enjoyed being the peach man visiting with customers in his garage. He had fun at lunches with his Kennewick High classmates. In 2004 his wife passed. Pat remarried in 2006 to Anne Doyle, a local Realtor. Pat loved his family unconditionally. Pat was intelligent and perceptive, witty and charming, with a soft kind heart and an incredible work ethic. This was truly an amazing guy, larger than life. His presence would fill a room. Pat lived to be 90 because he took care of himself. Thank yous to the doctors: Smith, AlSamara, Matharu, Chua, Berger, Woodruff, Badorek. And special thanks to Lourdes Hospital, especially the observation department. Pat is survived by his wife Anne; brother Tom Sr.; his children Mark, Kelly, Brett, Tim, Mat, Paul; as well as 17 + grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Muellers has arranged for a private service and burial at Riverview Heights Cemetery. The family invites you to visit their website at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and view the full obituary.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.
