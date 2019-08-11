Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ANN O'BRIEN. View Sign Service Information Prosser Funeral Home 1220 Sheridan Ave Prosser , WA 99350 (509)-786-3642 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethel Church Prosser , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA ANN O'BRIEN Prosser Funeral Home Patricia Ann O'Brien, 76, entered the arms of our Loving Savior on August 8, 2019, at her home in Prosser, Washington, just three miles from where she grew up. She was born September 1, 1942, to George and Betty (Schurr) O'Brien in Yakima, Washington. She lived with her family on the Satus for her first five years when the family moved to the Prosser area and homesteaded on the Roza. After attending grade school in the one-room schoolhouse in Whitstran, Patricia went on to graduate from Prosser High School in 1960. After attending Washington State University, she moved to the Seattle area. In 1986, Patricia returned to her roots on the family farm where she raised apples, cherries and wine grapes plus her splendid vegetable and flower gardens. She and her husband George owned and operated VineHeart Winery from 2002 until 2017. Her many winery patrons quickly became good friends. Patricia's deep commitment to serving the Lord continued to grow ever stronger over the years. She dedicated many years of service to the Prosser Memorial Hospital Board, the Farm Service Agency, the Washington State Wine Commission and a longtime active member of Bethel Church. In her free time, she loved to quilt, garden, solving challenging puzzles, and playing games with friends and grandkids. Her family and friends knew her as a pillar of strength, compassion, and trust. She didn't necessarily tell you what you wanted to hear but shared the truth based on her many years of wisdom. Patricia was someone many people chose to confide in and turn to in difficult times. To Patricia, if you were willing to help yourself to become better, she was always a supportive and consistent friend. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward O'Brien. Patricia is survived by her husband of 30 years, George Schneider, sons Jason Clark, Errett Schneider (Gwyn), Will Gaethle (Stephanie), daughter Kathy (Don) Flynn, brothers Mike O'Brien (Judy) and Craig O'Brien (Cynthia), grandchildren Michael, Christian, Emma, Jesse, Gunnar, Danika, Whitney and Kyle. Also, great-grandchildren Mira, Kaillum, Hudson and Kaidance and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Elida Galvan for her many years as a long-time sister to Patricia and dear friend to the O'Brien family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 15th at Bethel Church in Prosser. A reception will follow. Private family graveside services will be held in the Prosser Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to the Sharehouse, 613 6th St, Prosser, WA, or to the . You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneral

