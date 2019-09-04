Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ANN PRATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA ANN PRATT Patricia Ann Pratt passed away on Monday August 5th, 2019 with loving care from the Tri Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco WA. Born on October 18, 1937, in San Carlos CA., Pat attended San Jose State University in 1954. She married Loren Pratt and raised her family in San Carlos, CA., Itasca, and Schaumburg, Ill., and Mercer Island WA. She loved to travel and worked as an Executive Assistant for major airlines, including, Canadian Pacific, America West, and National Airlines. Some of her favorite travel destinations were Portugal, Fiji, Mexico, and taking a float plane to Alaska and fishing the back country. Her passions in life were her family, fishing, gardening, gourmet cooking, and her beloved Tonkinese cats. She is survived by her son Michael, and daughters, Karen Staudacher and Jennifer Creager. Eight grandchildren, and niece Bickell Lund, and nephew, Wesley Pratt. Memorial Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. For online condolences visit www.Hillcrest

PATRICIA ANN PRATT Patricia Ann Pratt passed away on Monday August 5th, 2019 with loving care from the Tri Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco WA. Born on October 18, 1937, in San Carlos CA., Pat attended San Jose State University in 1954. She married Loren Pratt and raised her family in San Carlos, CA., Itasca, and Schaumburg, Ill., and Mercer Island WA. She loved to travel and worked as an Executive Assistant for major airlines, including, Canadian Pacific, America West, and National Airlines. Some of her favorite travel destinations were Portugal, Fiji, Mexico, and taking a float plane to Alaska and fishing the back country. Her passions in life were her family, fishing, gardening, gourmet cooking, and her beloved Tonkinese cats. She is survived by her son Michael, and daughters, Karen Staudacher and Jennifer Creager. Eight grandchildren, and niece Bickell Lund, and nephew, Wesley Pratt. Memorial Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

