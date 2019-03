Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ANN SPRINGER. View Sign

PATRICIA ANN SPRINGER March 17 1951 - February 25 2019 Patricia Ann Springer went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, February 25th 2019 due to heart failure from End Stage COPD. The celebration of her life will be postponed at this time. Beloved wife, mother, and sister. Husband - William Springer of Connell, WA. Son - Jon Springer of San Diego, CA. Daughter - Jasmine Springer of Connell, WA. Sister - Christine Robinson of Kalmath, OR. Brother - Mario Agripino, Ledyard, CT. Brother - Tony Agripino, of Quincy, WA. Brother - Robbie Agripino of Basin City, WA. Cats - Bella, Lulu, Mittens, Furby, Itty Bitty of Connell, WA. Preceded in death by her father Fidel Agripino, her mother Lucy Crye, brother Nick Agripino.

