PATRICIA "PATT" JEAN (PREWITT) DECKARD Patricia "Patt" Jean (Prewitt) Deckard passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 peacefully in her home. Patt was born on October 14, 1947 to Christopher and Venita Prewitt in Inglewood, California. Patt is survived by her husband, Gary and their three children DeeDee "Hope" Over-holser, Carolyn Gaynor, and James Deckard (Loree), her brother, Christopher Prewitt (Kathie). Patt had 8 grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Nyia, Madison, Gray, Hannah, Christian, and Alison. Patt had 6 great-grandchildren Johnny, Izabella, Jamie, Elizabeth, Addison, and Serenity. Patt was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Bonney. Patt grew up in Southern California, and enjoyed her time there until a cute sailor caught her eye, and she caught his, and he put a ring on her finger on October, 25, 1967. They settled in eastern Washington, which, as you can imagine, was quite the shock to the California girl. But, she got warmer socks and made it her home, too! Patt had a love for music. She often would play her favorite song, My True Love, and ask Gary to dance around the living room. There was always music playing in the house, and of course, it was what she wanted to listen to, which ingrained in her kids an appreciation of her Oldies. Patt was a long time resident of Kennewick. She and Gary moved their family to Kennewick 1985. For several years, Patt enjoyed working in the health care field, doing home health care here in the Tri-Cities. She then worked as a medical assistant with Marquardt Oncology until she retired. She cared for all of the patients during their treatments, and was often stopped in the store to say hello, and that she was remembered more than ten years after they or their loved one had been in the clinic. That touched her heart greatly. A celebration of life will be held at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland, Washington on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 pm.

