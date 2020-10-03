Patricia Lacy

April 6, 2020

Richland, Washington - Patricia Ann Lacy of Richland, Washington passed away April 6 at the Hospice House. She died of complications from cancer treatment. Pat was born at Kadlec Hospital to Clyde and Irene Lacy on July 8, 1954.

She attended (old) Sacajawea Elementary, Carmichael Junior High and Richland High school where she graduated with honors. After taking a year off to volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital medical records department, she attended Spokane Community college where she graduated with a certificate in Medical Records Management. She also attended Columbia Basin College and Central Washington University-Tri-Cities.

Pat began her career at Our Lady of Lourdes and after five years, left to become the Assistant Director and then Director of Medical Records at Kadlec Hospital where she worked for 24 years. She also worked at Central United Protestant Church as Director of Administration and at Kennewick Public Hospital as Director of Information and Privacy Management. During this time, Pat was also an Adjunct Faculty member at Columbia Basin College. Her most recent position was with the Emmaus Counseling Center as Administrative Director.

Pat was an introvert and painfully shy as a child and teenager. But her successes at work eventually gave her the confidence to participate with many community organizations over the years. At the time of her death, she was on her church's (Central Church) Executive Council, part of Stephen Ministries, Delegate to Annual Conference, on the Jericho Road Ministries Board , as well as other church activities including past participation with Planned Parenthood representing her church. Her church community was a significant part of her life. In all her volunteer work Pat made a point of making sure that community services went beyond immediate need to more holistic assistance.

In recent years, she became keenly interested in family history and pursued genealogy. In 2001 and in 2003, she was part of two groups from her church that visited United Methodist Churches in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine, including the church where her great grandparents were married. . She loved to read and watch PBS and collected cook books and heart shaped rocks.

Family was extremely important to Pat. She adored being an aunt, sharing with pride the accomplishments of her "five extraordinary and amazing nieces and two pretty darn good nephews" whom she loved. Pat is survived by her sister Linda Lacy (Michael Neubert), brother in law Doug Lacy-Roberts, brothers Paul Lacy and Robert Lacy (Robin)as well as nephews Alexander and Joseph and nieces Megan, Katherine, Brianna, Ksenia and Jadan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Irene Lacy, sister Karen Lacy-Roberts and niece Emily Lacy and nephew Cameron Lacy-Roberts.

A service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Donations in her name may be made to Planned Parenthood of Central Washington or Emmaus Counseling Center.





