Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA LOUISE COCKRUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA LOUISE COCKRUM Einan's at Sunset Patricia Louise Cockrum was born January 24, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Kenneth and Helen Collins. Pat spent most of her childhood in Sunnyside, WA and graduated from high school there. She often told stories of the fun she had with friends and cousins during her teen years and how she was a carhop at the local drive-in. She later went on to Central Washington University and graduated with a degree in education. Patricia and her husband Darrell raised three children on a farm in Royal City. She created a home of love and instilled in her children the importance of education. Pat was an exceptional cook and her family always enjoyed their meals together, around the dinner table. Her favorite meal was turkey and dressing and it was always so delicious, passing her secrets on to her kids. Pat and Darrell raised apples, corn, cherries, alfalfa, and horses along with their three children on that farm in Royal City. When farming declined, Pat went back to teaching. Mrs. Cockrum was a beloved and successful 1st grade teacher at Red Rock Elementary, for the Royal School District, for 20 years. Pat not only taught her students to read, but also a love of learning and a belief that they could achieve whatever they set their mind to do. Her students enjoyed a rainforest unit and hatching chicks every spring. Patricia was an avid reader, a fabulous cook, and made many beautiful quilts for her family. She enjoyed visiting the Oregon Coast and salmon fishing on the Columbia River. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren fiercely and shared her humor and love of books with them. Pat's last several years were filled with illness and trials. She was a strong lady and never gave up hope that things would get better, but that was not to be. The Lord called her home on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband Darrell Cockrum, son, Robert (Romi) Cockrum, daughters; Michele (Greg) Scroggins, and Darina (Darren) Bateman, grandchildren; Alissa (Clint) West, Sara (Jeffrey) Catterlin, Beau (Cindy) Scroggins, Cody (Makinna) Cockrum, Cassy Bateman, Christopher Garcia and Darrion Garcia and great-grandchildren; Allyn, Rex, Easton, Wren and Greyson; brother Ken(Peggy) Collins and sister-in-law, Charlene Collins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen, brother, Mike Collins and grandson, AJ Cockrum. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 520 S. Garfield Street in Kennewick. Following the Mass the Committal will take place at Sunset Gardens in Richland, at 11:30 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

PATRICIA LOUISE COCKRUM Einan's at Sunset Patricia Louise Cockrum was born January 24, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Kenneth and Helen Collins. Pat spent most of her childhood in Sunnyside, WA and graduated from high school there. She often told stories of the fun she had with friends and cousins during her teen years and how she was a carhop at the local drive-in. She later went on to Central Washington University and graduated with a degree in education. Patricia and her husband Darrell raised three children on a farm in Royal City. She created a home of love and instilled in her children the importance of education. Pat was an exceptional cook and her family always enjoyed their meals together, around the dinner table. Her favorite meal was turkey and dressing and it was always so delicious, passing her secrets on to her kids. Pat and Darrell raised apples, corn, cherries, alfalfa, and horses along with their three children on that farm in Royal City. When farming declined, Pat went back to teaching. Mrs. Cockrum was a beloved and successful 1st grade teacher at Red Rock Elementary, for the Royal School District, for 20 years. Pat not only taught her students to read, but also a love of learning and a belief that they could achieve whatever they set their mind to do. Her students enjoyed a rainforest unit and hatching chicks every spring. Patricia was an avid reader, a fabulous cook, and made many beautiful quilts for her family. She enjoyed visiting the Oregon Coast and salmon fishing on the Columbia River. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren fiercely and shared her humor and love of books with them. Pat's last several years were filled with illness and trials. She was a strong lady and never gave up hope that things would get better, but that was not to be. The Lord called her home on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband Darrell Cockrum, son, Robert (Romi) Cockrum, daughters; Michele (Greg) Scroggins, and Darina (Darren) Bateman, grandchildren; Alissa (Clint) West, Sara (Jeffrey) Catterlin, Beau (Cindy) Scroggins, Cody (Makinna) Cockrum, Cassy Bateman, Christopher Garcia and Darrion Garcia and great-grandchildren; Allyn, Rex, Easton, Wren and Greyson; brother Ken(Peggy) Collins and sister-in-law, Charlene Collins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen, brother, Mike Collins and grandson, AJ Cockrum. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 520 S. Garfield Street in Kennewick. Following the Mass the Committal will take place at Sunset Gardens in Richland, at 11:30 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close