PATRICIA LOUISE EAGAN Einan's at Sunset Patricia Louise Eagan was born on May 14th, 1965. She was a wonderful mother who loved her husband and 6 children dearly. Patricia was an amazing person in her community. But most of all, her strong faith in Christ showed in everything she did. She loved others with purity and sincerity no matter who it was, and always tried to tell others the good news of Jesus. She endured a hard life through her faith. She died on June 28th, 2019 of lung failure at Kadlec Hospital in Richland. She will be greatly missed, not only by her family, but also by the countless individuals her life touched. She is survived by her husband Stephen, and her 6 children, Elizabeth (27), Abigail (22), Michael (22), Charity (21), Rachael (21), and Maxwell (12). Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019