Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Randklev. View Sign

PATRICIA ANN RANDKLEV Einan's at Sunset Patricia Ann Randklev, of Richland, WA, passed away January 15, 2019, in Seattle, WA (Swedish Hospital), following recent complications to a long-time health issue. She was born in Meriden, CT, on September 8, 1942 to Lawrence James Marinan and Esther (Vuolo) Marinan. Patty was the second of four daughters, with sister Judy (Slomkowski) (deceased), then Patty (deceased), Barbara (Schott) and then Carol (Bundock). Patricia (Patty) grew up in Meriden, CT and graduated (1960) from Maloney High School. In 1963 Patricia met Edward (Ed) H. Randklev, after he moved (December 1962) from Seattle, WA to North Haven, CT, for an engineering job. They began dating (July 1963), and were married in Meriden, CT (May 28, 1966). Three months later Patty and Ed moved to Seattle, where Patty was the secretary for a bank president, while Ed did graduate work for a PhD in Material Science. Patty and Ed moved (November 1974) to Richland, WA for new jobs. Patty joined the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), as secretary for an engineering group, and then into a long and successful career (3+ decades) as executive assistant to a series of senior managers at PNNL. Patty loved the Pacific Northwest and especially the varied recreational opportunities, natural beauty and friendly people. The Olympic Peninsula and especially the Port Angeles, WA region and adjacent Olympic National Park were visited frequently and enjoyed in all seasons, as it's where Ed grew up, and parents, relatives and friends lived for many more years. Patty's parents, sisters and families made trips over the years to visit Patty and Ed and the Pacific Northwest. Likewise trips to visit CT relatives and friends were always great fun for Patty and Ed, with the most recent being Oct/Nov 2017. Patty and Ed enjoyed art, music and classic movies and they collected each. She enjoyed sports cars, even before meeting Ed, which led Ed to buy a 1960 Porsche coupe in CT. They had great fun with it, touring much of New England and later WA and OR and still own it. Then a 280Z provided further touring enjoyment, and in the mid-80's, with Patty's encouragement, another Porsche was bought and provided several fun years of car clubbing and driving adventures, with Patty often applying her skills to arrange banquets, etc., for regional and multi-regional events. Patty and Ed really enjoyed fly fishing together for trout in streams, rivers and lakes, and refined this interest into a major shared sporting and adventure activity, and usually combined it with vacation trips (WA, OR, ID, WY, MT) and especially to southwest MT, where they frequently fly fished the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers, and Clark Canyon lake, for some 3 decades, using a favorite guide. Patty found fly fishing both very relaxing and exciting, and said it always took her mind off other topics. In retirement, Patty and Ed greatly expanded their fly fishing + vacation adventures, to include fishing tropical saltwater flats (behind reefs) and shallows for bonefish, trevally, permit, tarpon, and other fast swimming tropical species. Patty fondly remembered CT family summer outings to saltwater beaches and the warm saltwater, so she really enjoyed the saltwater temperatures offered by these tropical vacation + fly fishing trips, along with their exotic settings and experiences. Resort vacationing before and after a week of fly fishing, at an often distant and remote location, was the preferred trip combination. The fly-fishing venue had to provide good lodging, food, daily travel boats, guides, weather, scenery and wildlife viewing.... (snakes, spiders and mosquitos to a minimum). Fourteen (foreign travel) tropical trips were made during retirement, including numerous trips to Christmas Island an isolated coral atoll, near the equator due south of Hawaii, plus several trips to locations throughout the Caribbean Sea, and a very special (month long), visit to the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean, well off the east coast of Africa. A very exciting U.S. trip was made to the Katmai region of western Alaska, to fly fish for salmon and trout on the Alagnak River and to visit Brooks Falls National Park...lots of brown bears, moose and wolves. She and Ed greatly enjoyed all of these combo-activity trips. Patty will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially by family and her husband Ed. She was blessed with great beauty, a very lovely manner, open personality and a positive/forward-view about life. Patty was an excellent cook, reflecting her family background, and a charming and gracious hostess for any occasion, including the many dinner parties she and Ed had for family and friends over the years. Patty and Ed had 55 years of enjoying time together, which created a special bond as husband and wife (52+ yrs.), best friends, and fly fishing and adventure partners. A memorial service will be held at Einan's at Sunset, in Richland, WA, on Wednesday, March 6th, at 1PM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Patty's name to , e.g., Children's Hospital (Seattle, WA), Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research (Seattle, WA), SIGN Orthopedic Foundation (Richland, WA). Express your thoughts and memories, regarding Patty, on line in Einan's guest book, at...

PATRICIA ANN RANDKLEV Einan's at Sunset Patricia Ann Randklev, of Richland, WA, passed away January 15, 2019, in Seattle, WA (Swedish Hospital), following recent complications to a long-time health issue. She was born in Meriden, CT, on September 8, 1942 to Lawrence James Marinan and Esther (Vuolo) Marinan. Patty was the second of four daughters, with sister Judy (Slomkowski) (deceased), then Patty (deceased), Barbara (Schott) and then Carol (Bundock). Patricia (Patty) grew up in Meriden, CT and graduated (1960) from Maloney High School. In 1963 Patricia met Edward (Ed) H. Randklev, after he moved (December 1962) from Seattle, WA to North Haven, CT, for an engineering job. They began dating (July 1963), and were married in Meriden, CT (May 28, 1966). Three months later Patty and Ed moved to Seattle, where Patty was the secretary for a bank president, while Ed did graduate work for a PhD in Material Science. Patty and Ed moved (November 1974) to Richland, WA for new jobs. Patty joined the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), as secretary for an engineering group, and then into a long and successful career (3+ decades) as executive assistant to a series of senior managers at PNNL. Patty loved the Pacific Northwest and especially the varied recreational opportunities, natural beauty and friendly people. The Olympic Peninsula and especially the Port Angeles, WA region and adjacent Olympic National Park were visited frequently and enjoyed in all seasons, as it's where Ed grew up, and parents, relatives and friends lived for many more years. Patty's parents, sisters and families made trips over the years to visit Patty and Ed and the Pacific Northwest. Likewise trips to visit CT relatives and friends were always great fun for Patty and Ed, with the most recent being Oct/Nov 2017. Patty and Ed enjoyed art, music and classic movies and they collected each. She enjoyed sports cars, even before meeting Ed, which led Ed to buy a 1960 Porsche coupe in CT. They had great fun with it, touring much of New England and later WA and OR and still own it. Then a 280Z provided further touring enjoyment, and in the mid-80's, with Patty's encouragement, another Porsche was bought and provided several fun years of car clubbing and driving adventures, with Patty often applying her skills to arrange banquets, etc., for regional and multi-regional events. Patty and Ed really enjoyed fly fishing together for trout in streams, rivers and lakes, and refined this interest into a major shared sporting and adventure activity, and usually combined it with vacation trips (WA, OR, ID, WY, MT) and especially to southwest MT, where they frequently fly fished the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers, and Clark Canyon lake, for some 3 decades, using a favorite guide. Patty found fly fishing both very relaxing and exciting, and said it always took her mind off other topics. In retirement, Patty and Ed greatly expanded their fly fishing + vacation adventures, to include fishing tropical saltwater flats (behind reefs) and shallows for bonefish, trevally, permit, tarpon, and other fast swimming tropical species. Patty fondly remembered CT family summer outings to saltwater beaches and the warm saltwater, so she really enjoyed the saltwater temperatures offered by these tropical vacation + fly fishing trips, along with their exotic settings and experiences. Resort vacationing before and after a week of fly fishing, at an often distant and remote location, was the preferred trip combination. The fly-fishing venue had to provide good lodging, food, daily travel boats, guides, weather, scenery and wildlife viewing.... (snakes, spiders and mosquitos to a minimum). Fourteen (foreign travel) tropical trips were made during retirement, including numerous trips to Christmas Island an isolated coral atoll, near the equator due south of Hawaii, plus several trips to locations throughout the Caribbean Sea, and a very special (month long), visit to the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean, well off the east coast of Africa. A very exciting U.S. trip was made to the Katmai region of western Alaska, to fly fish for salmon and trout on the Alagnak River and to visit Brooks Falls National Park...lots of brown bears, moose and wolves. She and Ed greatly enjoyed all of these combo-activity trips. Patty will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially by family and her husband Ed. She was blessed with great beauty, a very lovely manner, open personality and a positive/forward-view about life. Patty was an excellent cook, reflecting her family background, and a charming and gracious hostess for any occasion, including the many dinner parties she and Ed had for family and friends over the years. Patty and Ed had 55 years of enjoying time together, which created a special bond as husband and wife (52+ yrs.), best friends, and fly fishing and adventure partners. A memorial service will be held at Einan's at Sunset, in Richland, WA, on Wednesday, March 6th, at 1PM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Patty's name to , e.g., Children's Hospital (Seattle, WA), Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research (Seattle, WA), SIGN Orthopedic Foundation (Richland, WA). Express your thoughts and memories, regarding Patty, on line in Einan's guest book, at... www.einansatsunset.com Funeral Home Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

(509) 943-1114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations