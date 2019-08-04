Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA RUTH WATTS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA RUTH WATTS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Patricia Ruth Miller was born in Longdale, Oklahoma on August 11, 1929, to Loren Miller and Edna Phelps Miller. Growing up, Patsy had two older brothers, Doyle and Pete, and a baby sister named Leota. Tragedy struck her family when she was five, and her mother passed away. Patsy went to live with her Aunt Mae, and after a couple of years, became a foster child. She recalled being with several families, living for the longest time with Sam and Laura Hewson in Granger. She remained with them until high school when she moved to Tacoma to join her father & stepmother, Viola. At that time, Pat's family was growing with the addition of more siblings, Jerry, Sharon, Onalee and Barbara. Eventually, she would end up gaining four more, Ray, Pamela, Melvin and Dennis. Their big family was definitely one of Pat's biggest joys. Patsy returned to Granger to graduate in 1948. Following high school, she married Robert Shockley on March 5, 1949. He was killed in a hunting accident after only seven months. Patsy then attended Yakima Valley Junior College, getting a business certificate. In Spring of 1950, Pat was introduced to a fellow widow, Cloid Elmer Watts. They were married on August 6, 1950. They started their married life in Seattle, and in less than a year returned to Granger. Their church friends talked them in to a new adventure, so they headed to Vank Island in Alaska to work in a logging camp. This was rugged and remote. Next, it was on to Ketchikan where they owned a cab company. Here, Douglas Cloid was born in 1954. They returned to Vank Island in 1956. Donald Richard was born in Wrangell, the nearest hospital, that year. By 1958, Cloid and Pat were back living in Seattle, and Cloid was working as a mechanic. Loren Otis was born that year. Their family temporarily relocated to California in 1960 to be near family in Sebastopol. Their youngest child, Laura Ruth was born that year. Shortly after, they returned to the Seattle area, living in Woodinville until 1963. Prosser became their next home from 1963-1975. While living there, Pat was mostly a busy mother, but also owned and operated Patsy's Mexican Restaurant for a few years to help with expenses. In 1975, Cloid and Pat moved to the Tri-Cities, where they remained until their deaths. When Cloid retired from work in 1985, Pat came up with the idea to become snowbirds. Many winters were spent in various RVs going south. Often, they met up with relatives, in either Nevada or Arizona. Their last trip south was in 2010. In 2011, Cloid's health declined, and since Pat was alone, she moved from their home in Kennewick, to assisted living. After her health declined as well, Pat joined Cloid at Regency Canyon Lakes in October 2014. Pat's family would like to acknowledge the loving care received by both Pat and Cloid during their residency at Regency Canyon Lakes. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Doyle Miller, Pete Miller and Leota Sherwood. She is survived by her children, Douglas Watts (Glenda), Donald Watts (Lori), Loren Watts (Darla), and Laurie Aden (Dan). She had twelve grand-children, Billie Jo Blasdel, Tim Watts (Machelle), Jeff Watts, Cameron Watts (April), Alexis Buschbach (Steve), Donnie Watts (Meghan), Bryan Watts (Donna), Derek Watts (Jaimie), Erica Gale (Bob), Crystal Burdo (Ryan), Mariah Watts, and Jonathan Watts. She had twenty great-grandchildren, Mariah Watts Lenover, Zack Klintworth (Aubrey), Joe Watts (Ksenija), Brett Reinke, Nathan Watts, Mason Watts, Jackson Watts, Riley Burdo, Mykenzie Watts, Grey Watts, Sofia Watts, Morgan Buschbach, Sydney Buschbach, Dylan Gale, Cooper Burdo, Lincoln Watts, Kystran Watts, London Gale, Olivia Watts, Charlie Watts, and one more great-grandson due in October. Pat had three great-great grandchildren, Emma Lenover, Bentley Klintworth, and Sofija Watts. Pat is also survived by her siblings, Jerry Miller, Sharon Kaiser, Onalee Wasserburger, Barbara Caldwell, Ray Miller, Pamela Cummings, Melvin Miller, and Dennis Miller. Pat passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Her services will be held at the Kennewick Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she and Cloid were charter members. The church address is 7105 W. 10th Avenue, and the service will be August 6, 2019, at 11 o'clock a.m.

