Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

PATRICIA RUTH STEVENS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Patricia Ruth Stevens born 10/26/1928 in Los Angeles, California to James Patrick Kerry and Norma Madsen and died on 04/1/2020 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA at the age of 91 from the Covid-19 pandemic. Pat had a difficult childhood often being sent to be raised by different family members. She persevered, was strong in her faith and would regularly attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Luis Obispo California. During one of the church meetings when she was 16 she heard a deep male voice blessing the sacrament and knew she needed to meet this soldier from Camp Roberts. After the meeting she met Homer Stevens and love soon blossomed. After Homer returned from WWll they married on October 18th 1945 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just days before Pat's 17th birthday. Pat decided that she needed to get her High School diploma so she went back to school after her five children were born and got her diploma and later bit by bit got a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in drama. She loved directing and acting in plays and participated with Players and Light Opera in the Tri Cities. She loved musicals and had a lovely singing voice. She continued to be faithful in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities in the church. She and Homer served three missions for the church, one at Tempoal, Mexico, one at The Seattle Temple and another to the Guatemala City Temple. Pat delighted in her family and served them throughout her life. She is survived by her husband Homer Stevens, her children Ron Stevens (Jeanine), Roger Stevens (Gayle), Gary Stevens (Dori), Kerrie Yeafoli (John) and LaRae Claybrook (Gary), 25 grandchildren and 60 plus great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her mother Norma Madsen Thomas, her father, James Patrick Kerry, sister June Newirth, Sister Linda Peck, Daughter in law Deborah Stevens and grandson Mark Earl Stevens. As funerals are not available at this time a memorial will be scheduled after the covid-19 pandemic is over and all is safe. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

